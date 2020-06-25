Cris Tales Spotlight Features 9 Minutes of New Gameplay - News

Publisher Modus Games and developers Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK have released a nine minute long gameplay video of the turn-based RPG, Cris Tales.

View the gameplay footage below:

Here is an overview of the gameplay footage:

Modus Games has shared a new look at how battles and exploration play out across past, present, and future simultaneously in Cris Tales, the classically inspired RPG from developers Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK.

The gameplay joins heroine Crisbelle’s party as their quest leads through the picturesque coastal kingdom of Saint Clarity, its surprisingly dangerous underbelly, and crystal-coated dungeons teeming with deadly beasts. Players can cleverly spread their influence across time to solve plights plaguing the town’s citizens and provide a better future for everyone in the breathtaking wider kingdom of Crystallis.

Cris Tales will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Google Stadia on November 17. Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions are also in development.

