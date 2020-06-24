Ori and the Will of the Wisps Tops 2 Million Players - News

Developer Moon Studios announced Ori and the Will of the Wisps has surpassed two million players since it launched on March 10.

14.5 million hours have been played by the two million players, with 240 million total deaths. 7,100 players have beaten the game without dying and 9,000 beat the game in under four hours.

To everyone who has explored, battled, escaped, raced, and collected light throughout the Forest of Niwen, we thank you. #OriSpiritWeek #OritheGame pic.twitter.com/o8yDV8dZzK — Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) June 24, 2020

Our own Evan Norris reviewed Ori and the Will of the Wisps and gave it a 9 out 10. "Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a perfect sequel," said Norris in his review. "It takes the already-great template from Ori and the Blind Forest, builds upon its strengths, and addresses its most obvious weakness: fighting. By delivering fluid, death-defying platforming, a large, interconnected world populated with charming NPCs, rewarding side-quests, versatile combat, a bittersweet story, and stunning art direction, developer Moon Studios has turned in one of the best Metroidvania titles in a decade."

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest—the acclaimed action platformer with more than 50 awards and nominations—comes the highly-anticipated sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter towering enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel Ori’s true destiny.

Key Features:

Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative experience. Unravel Ori’s true destiny in this emotional and engaging story driven adventure with a stunning soundtrack. Explore a vast, exotic, and strikingly beautiful environments.

Unravel Ori’s true destiny in this emotional and engaging story driven adventure with a stunning soundtrack. Explore a vast, exotic, and strikingly beautiful environments. Master new skills. Guide Ori through a journey of untold danger using newly acquired spirit weapons, spells, and attacks. Utilize an all-new shard system to power-up Ori’s newfound abilities and customize your style of play.

Guide Ori through a journey of untold danger using newly acquired spirit weapons, spells, and attacks. Utilize an all-new shard system to power-up Ori’s newfound abilities and customize your style of play. Face epic enemies and challenging puzzles. Encounter larger-than-life bosses and seek help from an expansive cast of new characters who will help you uncover Ori’s mysterious fate.

Encounter larger-than-life bosses and seek help from an expansive cast of new characters who will help you uncover Ori’s mysterious fate. Experience a new thrilling mode. Race to the top of the leaderboards in the all-new Spirit Trials mode where players dash, burrow, grapple, and leap to high scores in unique speed-run challenges throughout the game.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available now for the Xbox One and PC.

