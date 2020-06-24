ID@Xbox Summer Spotlight Series Features Over 30 Games Coming Soon to Xbox - News

Microsoft announced it is launching the ID@Xbox Summer Spotlight series that will feature over 30 games coming soon to the Xbox. Right now independent developers have released over 1,500 games from more than 50 countries on the Xbox One through the ID@Xbox program.

"We’re excited to ensure that support continues into the next generation, with backward compatibility meaning all the games you’ve invested in on Xbox One will come with you to Xbox Series X," said ID@Xbox director Chris Charla. "Independent Developers are already hard at work on games for Xbox Series X, and we’re excited to amp up the support we provide developers as they create next-gen games.

"Normally we’d be showing many of you those games at a trade show. Unfortunately, this is not a good time for in-person events. Which is a bummer, because conventions like E3 and Gamescom and PAX are places we love to celebrate upcoming games from the amazing independent developers we work with at ID@Xbox."

Six new videos featuring more than 30 ID@Xbox games have been released. They can be viewed below:

Summer Spotlight 1

SkateBird

Spellbreak

The Falconeer

The Forgotten City

Trash Sailors

Call of the Sea

Dead Static Drive

Welcome to Elk

Summer Spotlight 2

Carrion

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Atrio: The Dark Wild

Black Book

No Straight Roads

Summer Spotlight 3

Everspace 2

Foregone

Going Under

Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game

Paradise Lost

Summer Spotlight 4

ScourgeBringer

Phogs!

Psikodelya

Sail Forth

Super Meat Boy Forever

Summer Spotlight 5

The Ascent

Cake Bash

The Riftbreaker

The Universim

Cyber Shadow

Summer Spotlight 6

Knight Squad 2

Boomerang Fu

VoidTrain

Wintermoor Tactics Club

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

Backbone

