Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate Launches in 2020 - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Spike Chunsoft during the New Game+ Expo live stream announced the dungeon RPG, Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in 2020.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate is the latest installment in the storied franchise. Legend has it that Reeva, god of Destiny, holds sway over the past, present, and future. Said to dwell in the mysterious Tower of Fortune, Reeva decides the fates of all mankind with a trio of magic dice…

Lead Shiren The Wanderer and his sidekick Koppa in their quest to conquer the Tower of Fortune in this enhanced port of the PlayStation Vita classic with exclusive new dungeons!

Key Features:

Classic Roguelike Gameplay – Each defeat brings you closer to victory as you learn new strategies and skills.

– Each defeat brings you closer to victory as you learn new strategies and skills. Gorgeous Retro Graphics – Beautiful 2D graphics and colorful characters highlight your quest.

– Beautiful 2D graphics and colorful characters highlight your quest. Enhanced Port – Contains bonus dungeons not found in the original release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles