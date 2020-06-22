The Watchmaker is A Platform Adventure Game Launching October 8 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 277 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Badland Publishing and developer Micropsia Games announced the platform adventure game, The Watchmaker, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 8. It launched for PC via Steam in May 2018.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Watchmaker is a fun platform adventure with a variety of puzzles, made up of five amazing worlds and featuring giant bosses and special powers such as the ability to turn back time.

Chile-based Micropsia Games presents The Watchmaker, an ambitious platform adventure in which, guided by a mysterious presence, we will have to explore gigantic environments while exploiting Alexander’s engineering skills. Armed with a magnetic glove that allows him to transport objects in the air, the watchmaker will face mechanical enemies, colossal bosses and an intricate level design where there will be plenty of puzzles.

In The Watchmaker the pace of time will be one more enemy to beat, and we will have to collect hourglasses to reverse the relentless aging of our hero. The device that Alexander carries on his back shows a marker with his age: if he exceeds 90 he will die helplessly.

Fortunately, the time break offers some advantages: we will be able to slow down the pace of time to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles. You can even dodge death when you take a bad jump and fall into the void: you can “rewind” the action for a few precious seconds to get a second chance.

This ambitious indie creation mixes a thrilling storyline (in which crucial details of Alexander’s past will be revealed to us) with stunning visuals, not only because of the gigantic scale of the scenarios: the bosses of each level will leave you speechless.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles