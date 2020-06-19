CrossfireX Beta Starts June 25 - News

Smilegate announced the beta for the free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter, CrossfireX, will start for the Xbox One on June 25.

Here is an overview of the game:

CrossfireX delivers an intense free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter experience spanning multiple thrilling gameplay modes, unique characters, and cinematic visuals.

CrossfireX delivers an intense first-person shooter experience where players are immersed in a sprawling global conflict between the world’s two most formidable private military factions: Global Risk employs veterans of powerful armed forces who use advanced technologies to fight for order and security; Black List employs hardened mercenaries trained in guerrilla tactics who fight to destabilize oppressive regimes in the name of freedom. Choose your side and complete objective-based missions across a variety of classic and innovative modes featuring tightly crafted gameplay and cinematic visuals.

Key Features:

4K Ultra HD.

Xbox One X Enhanced.

Xbox Live online multiplayer (two to 16 players).

