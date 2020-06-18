Guerilla Releases Two New Horizon: Forbidden West Screenshots - News

/ 467 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have released two new screenshots for the upcoming open-world action RPG, Horizon: Forbidden West.

View the two screenshots below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Horizon: Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats. Coming to PlayStation 5.

The developer is aiming to release Horizon: Forbidden West in 2021 for the PlayStation 5.

Feast your eyes on two exclusive new screenshots! Explore these locations in Horizon Forbidden West#HorizonForbiddenWest #BeyondTheHorizon pic.twitter.com/N7kMe171Ti — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) June 18, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles