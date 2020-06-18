New Skate Game Officially in Development - News

Electronic Arts during EA Play Live 2020 announced a new entry in the skateboarding franchise, Skate, is in development.

Skate series producer Chris "Cuz" Perry and game director Deran Chung appeared on the digital showcase to announce the game is in "really early" development. No other information on the game was revealed. It is not known if the game will be called Skate 4 or have a different titled.

"We’re back. We’re doing it. Skate is happening. We’re rolling. We’ve secretly gotten together," said Perry. "It’s the beginning. The Skate evolution continues."

Chung added, "We’ve been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game, at the right time, with the right idea, and we’re really, really pleased to say that we’re here."

The last entry in the series, Skate 3, was released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in May 2010. Developer EA Black Box was shut down in April 2013.

