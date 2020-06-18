Apex Legends to Add Cross-Play Support, Headed to Switch and Steam This Fall - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced at EA Play Live 2020 the free-to-play first-person shooter, Apex Legends, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this fall, and all versions will also be getting cross-play support.

The Lost Treasures Collection event will behind on June 23:

Find what you’re searching for in the Lost Treasures Collection Event. In the new “Armed and Dangerous Evolved” LTM it’s snipers, shotguns & Evo Armor only, with no Respawn Beacons. Instead, you’ll be able to revive your fallen teammates with a new item: the Mobile Respawn Beacon. You’ll start each match with one in your inventory, so choose wisely when and where to deploy it. Complete challenges and visit the store to unlock up to 24 exclusive items. Journey to the new Crypto Town Takeover to take advantage of the all-seeing Holographic World Map. Complete the collection to call yourself a champ and unlock the new Mirage Heirloom. Happy hunting, Legends!

View a trailer of the event below:

Apex Legends is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Origin.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

