Mad Rat Dead is a Rhythm Action Game, Release Date Announced for Switch and PS4

NIS America has announced the rhythm action game, Mad Rat Dead, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on October 30, and in Oceania on November 6.

A limited Heart Pounding Edition will be available for $59.99. It includes a copy of the game, physical cassette, digital soundtrack download, art book, and a collector’s box. Pre-orders are now available for the Switch and PS4.

A rat’s dream has been left unfulfilled before his death…that is, until he gets a second chance at life! Granted the opportunity to redo his last day on Earth, the player must utilize Mad Rat’s newfound power to pump his heart in time with the music, lest his own time runs out. Mad Rat Dead combines platformer action and rhythm mechanics to have players keep their eyes and ears peeled at all times!

Directed by Yu Mizokami (Yomawari: Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows), this game features the titular Mad Rat, who has been granted one more chance at life to fulfill his dream. The player must keep his heart pumping in time with the music and clear stages within a time limit…lest Mad Rat’s own time on Earth runs out! Funky visuals and addictive soundtracks, along with the ability to rewind, provide a unique experience unlike any other.

Funky Tunes – Advance by matching your inputs to the rhythm of addictive music tracks. Or practice your inputs as you get acquainted to stages in the Sound Test!

– Advance by matching your inputs to the rhythm of addictive music tracks. Or practice your inputs as you get acquainted to stages in the Sound Test! Mastering the Music – Unlock music to mix and match with replayable stages for different difficulties. Hit the Rewind button for infinite attempts and jump, dash, and smash your way to a full five-star completion!

– Unlock music to mix and match with replayable stages for different difficulties. Hit the Rewind button for infinite attempts and jump, dash, and smash your way to a full five-star completion! Audiovisual Art – Cartoon visuals mix with a punk aesthetic for a unique art style that changes depending on the number of combos performed!

