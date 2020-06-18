Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is Similar to 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in Terms of Overall Scope' - News

Brian Horton, the Creative Director at Insomniac Games, in a new PlayStation Blog has released new information on the upcoming PlayStation 5 game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

It is a standalone game that lets users play as Miles Morales as he discovers powers that will set him apart from Peter Parker. It is set about one year after the events of the first game and it is now wintertime as New York is covered in snow.

"We know a lot of you want to know how big this game is," said Horton. "Our team at Insomniac has been working incredibly hard to bring you a fantastic Miles Morales adventure since we concluded development on Marvel’s Spider-Man.

"You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. And we hope it will be for you as well.

"We are also excited for the game to demonstrate the power of PlayStation 5 this holiday. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will show off near-instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio and the DualSense controller.

"We’ve upgraded our characters with 4D scans and improved skin shading for more realistic looking characters and spline-based hair that moves far more naturally. Many of the city’s assets have also been updated to take advantage of the new console. As you experience Miles’s story, you’ll see, hear, and feel things in a whole new way, all thanks to PS5.

"It’s been amazing to be creative director on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, working with such an incredible team. I joined Insomniac near the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and being able to collaborate with our team and Marvel to create a new story and experience all around Miles Morales has been a career highlight. It’s been great to also work with Bryan Intihar, who directed the first game, as he continues to imagine big things for the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe.

"Oh and one last thing: Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK. Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens."

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.

