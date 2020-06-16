Madden NFL 21 Gets Reveal Trailer, Free PS5 Upgraded Confirmed - News

Electronic Arts has unveiled Madden NFL 21 with a new trailer and a release date. The American Football game will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 28.

The game features improvements compared to last year's release. This includes skill stick for the ball carrier, new pass-rush control, realistic open-field tackling, and user-controlled celebrations.

Madden NFL 21 will launch later in 2020 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Anyone who purchases the game on the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will get an upgrade to the next-generation version for free up to the release of Madden NFL 22. EA is calling the free upgrade Dual Entitlement.

View the official reveal trailer below:

The Deluxe Pre-order includes the following content:

3-day early access to Madden NFL 21 You will be able to play the full edition of Madden NFL 21 on August 25th

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack You will be able to choose 1 of 3 Superstar KO uniforms in Madden Ultimate Team

Your choice of 1 of 32 Elite Players from a Team Elite Pack Bears : Khalil Mack Bengals : Geno Atkins Bills : Micah Hyde Broncos : Von Miller Browns : Nick Chubb Buccaneers : Mike Evans Cardinals : Chandler Jones Chargers : Joey Bosa Chiefs : Patrick Mahomes Colts : Quenton Nelson Cowboys : Ezekiel Elliott Dolphins : Byron Jones Eagles : Zach Ertz Falcons : Grady Jarrett 49ers : George Kittle Giants : Saquon Barkley Jaguars : Brandon Linder Jets : Jamal Adams Lions : Trey Flowers Packers : Davante Adams Panthers : Christian McCaffrey Patriots : Stephon Gilmore Raiders : Rodney Hudson Rams : Aaron Donald Ravens : Ronnie Staley Redskins : Brandon Scherff Saints : Drew Brees Seahawks : Bobby Wagner Steelers : Cameron Heyward Texans : J.J. Watt Titans : Derrick Henry Vikings : Harrison Smith

12 Gold Team Fantasy Packs Gold Team Packs are fantasy packs that will allow you to choose 1 of 32 teams. Once you choose your team pack, it will contain 2 Gold or Better Players and 3 Silver or Better Players from the team that you selected.



The regular version pre-order includes:

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack You will be able to choose 1 of 3 Superstar KO uniforms in Madden Ultimate Team

5 Gold Team Fantasy Packs Gold Team Packs are fantasy packs that will allow you to choose 1 of 32 teams. Once you choose your team pack, it will contain 2 Gold or Better Players and 3 Silver or Better Players from the team that you selected.



An MVP Edition of the game was also announced. It includes the following:

3-day early access to Madden NFL 21 You will be able to play the full edition of Madden NFL 21 on August 25th

1 Lamar Jackson Elite Player Item with Power Up

1 Large Training Quicksell Training Pack (1,150 Training)

1 MCS Ultimate Champion Pack The MCS Ultimate Champion Pack will consist of the following 4 Madden 20 MCS Uniform Sets Madden 20 Madden Classic Uniform - Home/Away Madden 20 Club Championship Uniform - Home/Away Madden 20 Madden Challenge Uniform - Home/Away Madden 20 Madden Bowl Uniform - Home/Away 4 Madden 4 Major Champions as Coaches Madden 20 Classic Winner - Serious Moe Madden 20 Club Championship Winner - Volterax Madden 20 Madden Challenge Winner - Noah Madden 20 Madden Bowl Winner - Joke

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack You will be able to choose 1 of 3 Superstar KO uniforms in Madden Ultimate Team

17 Gold Team Fantasy Packs Gold Team Packs are fantasy packs that will allow you to choose 1 of 32 teams. Once you choose your team pack, it will contain 2 Gold or Better Players and 3 Silver or Better Players from the team that you selected.



Here is an overview of the game:

New Features and Ways To Play

Push the limits of your legacy in Face of the Franchise: Rise To Fame. The new playable documentary career mode offers fresh levels of agency and depth throughout your journey to the Hall of Fame. Explore over 50 new Superstar and X-Factor abilities fresh out of the lab designed to elevate the stars of a new generation. Pull up for a brand-new season of Madden Ultimate Team content as you earn rewards to finesse your depth chart and flex your fantasy roster on the competition. Your favorite NFL teams’ playbooks are updated in Play Now and Franchise based on new schemes and new plays utilized during the real-life NFL season.

New Gameplay Mechanics Offer More Control

Move the chains or stop a drive with new gameplay mechanics that offer enhanced levels of control on both sides of the ball. Go ham with innovative ground game moves made to inspire creativity and get crafty with the all-new Skill Stick ball-carrier system. Chain together evasive skill-moves like stop-on-a-dime, stutter step, spin, slide-hurdle, and dead-leg for brand new combinations that set up amazing gameplay moments. On defense, feel fully in control with specific pass rush moves and combos all on the new Skill Stick. Strategy is crucial, as o-linemen now build resistance to repeated moves. Diversify your play calling to outsmart Adaptive AI adjustments that counter your tendencies in new ways. Tackling advancements like breakdown tackles and location-based tackles around the pylon and first-down markers allow for all-out precision on defense.

More information on the game will likely be released at EA Play Live 2020 on June 18.

