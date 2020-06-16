Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road Launches Next Week - News

Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will launch as part of Kingdom Hearts: Union χ for iOS and Android on June 22.

The story of Kingdom Hearts begins in the highly acclaimed Kingdom Hearts: Union χ!

Tap, swipe, and explore beautiful Disney worlds and begin a new adventure in Daybreak Town! Enjoy exhilarating battles and multiplayer quests with up to six players!

The story so far…

Become one of the earliest Keyblade wielders and begin the story of Kingdom Hearts!

Witness the arrival of Maleficent in Daybreak Town and take part of the ever-expanding adventure!

The latest story update brings you to the world of Wreck-It Ralph! Don’t miss the upcoming Disney world addition – Sugar Rush!

The Five Foretellers, tasked with protecting the light of the world, clash, along with their Unions. Relive this ill-fated tale as one of the members of the five Unions and witness one of the biggest events of Kingdom Heartsfirsthand!

