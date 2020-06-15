A Way Out Dev Hazelight Teases New Game to be Announced at EA Play Live 2020 - News

A Way Out developer Hazelight studio founder Josef Fares teased via Twitter the company will be announcing their next game at EA Play Live 2020 on June 18. The event will air at 4pm PT / 7pm ET and can be watched at EA.com.

"A short tease about the next game on EA Play Live 18 June," said Fares. "Don’t miss it!"

A short tease about the next game on #EAPlayLive 18 june. Don’t miss it! — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) June 15, 2020

Here is an overview of their previous game, A Way Out:

From the studio that created the critically-acclaimed title, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, comes the co-op only action adventure game, A Way Out. The story of two unique main characters, Leo and Vincent, begins in prison, where they will need to build a relationship with one another, based on trust. A Way Out is an entirely co-op only game, meant to be played on a couch or online with a friend. Players will learn to work together to break Leo and Vincent out of prison and navigate the story beyond. Purchase the game and pick a friend who enjoys varied gameplay and cinematic moments, then share the experience online via the friends pass free trial.

With a truly unique variety of gameplay offerings, A Way Out has options that will appeal to players of all types. Action, puzzles, mini-games and adventure are woven together in a compelling plot that will keep players on their toes, with zero repetition throughout.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

