Ziggurat Acquires the Rights to BloodRayne, Advent Rising, Razes Hell, and Flips Twisted World

Ziggurat Interactive has acquired the rights to the BloodRayne, Advent Rising, Raze’s Hell, and Flip’s Twisted World intellectual properties from Majesco Entertainment.

Ziggurat is working with the original developer of BloodRayne, Terminal Reality, to update the PC versions of the game to improve compatibility and enhance the game. They also want to "further explore and expand BloodRayne‘s already rich universe." BloodRayne released in 2002 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube.

Ziggurat has long term plans to "remaster, rework, and restore classic games from the '80s, '90s, and beyond was unveiled earlier this year." The company earlier this year acquired several licenses from 3DO including IPs Killing Time, Requiem: Avenging Angel, Uprising: Join or Die, and Captain Quazar.

