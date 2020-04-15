World War Z Game of the Year Edition Launches May 5 - News

/ 367 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Saber Interactive announced World War Z Game of the Year Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on May 5 for $49.99 on consoles and $44.99 on the Epic Games Store.

World War Z Game of the Year Edition includes the base game, all the free content released, as well as all the current and upcoming content featured in the Season Pass. The DLC includes:

New Episode – Three new player-versus-enemy missions in the French city of Marseille, with their own maps, story and characters.

– Three new player-versus-enemy missions in the French city of Marseille, with their own maps, story and characters. Weapon Packs – The Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Bundle Weapon Pack, new Last Aid Weapon Pack, plus one new upcoming weapon pack.

– The Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Bundle Weapon Pack, new Last Aid Weapon Pack, plus one new upcoming weapon pack. Character Packs – The Professionals Character Skin Pack and War Heroes Character Skin Pack.

The game also includes Horde Mode Z, cross-play between the Xbox One and Windows PC, new player-versus-enemy missions and enemies, a weekly challenge mode, extreme six-skulls difficulty setting, and more. There will be a new playable class with a unique skill tree and abilities released in a free update later this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles