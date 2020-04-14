Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition Starts June 9 - News

Geoff Keighley announced The Game Festival will be returning this summer on Steam. It will run from June 9 to 14, 2020, "allowing you to play more upcoming games from the comfort of your home."

Developers who would like to participate can register their interest level at the Steamworks Documentation website.

"Celebrating amazing upcoming games through demos and live developer events," reads the announcement post via Steam. "The Steam Game Festival is an event that shines a spotlight on games set to be released within the next year. From June 9th - 14th, check out upcoming releases, try them out with time-limited demos or short playable experiences, connect with the developers behind the games, and add games to your wishlist for a reminder when they release!"

"I'm excited to share that the The Game Festival will return this summer on Steam from June 9 - 14 2020, allowing you to play more upcoming games from the comfort of your home," said Keighley.

"Much more news will be coming soon about my plans for the Summer -- an entirely new way for us all to gather and celebrate gaming in these uncertain times," he added.

