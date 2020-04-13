ESRB Ratings Now Includes Labels for Loot Boxes - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) announced it will be adding even more transparency to their game rating label by including "In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items)."

The new addition to the ratings will be assigned to any game that "contains in-game offers to purchase digital goods or premiums with real world currency." This includes loot boxes, gacha games, item or card packs, prize wheels, treasure chests, and more. The games with the label might also include other non-randomized paid content.

Read the announcement post from the ESRB below:

In April 2018 the ESRB began assigning Interactive Elements to physical video games with the In-Game Purchases and Users Interact notices. The In-Game Purchases Interactive Element informs parents and other consumers of when a game offers the ability to purchase additional items without leaving the game. To provide even greater transparency about the nature of in-game items available for purchase the ESRB will now begin assigning a new Interactive Element: In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items). What Does This New Notice Mean? This new Interactive Element, In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items), will be assigned to any game that contains in-game offers to purchase digital goods or premiums with real world currency (or with virtual coins or other forms of in-game currency that can be purchased with real world currency) for which the player doesn’t know prior to purchase the specific digital goods or premiums they will be receiving (e.g., loot boxes, item packs, mystery awards). In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items) will be assigned to all games that include purchases with any randomized elements, including loot boxes, gacha games, item or card packs, prize wheels, treasure chests, and more. Games that have the In-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items) notice may also include other non-randomized paid elements.

