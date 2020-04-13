Crysis Twitter Account Tweets for the First Time Since December 2016 - News

The official Twitter account for the Crysis franchise has tweeted for the first time since December 2016. It was a cryptic message with just two words, "RECEIVING DATA."

The last entry in the first-person shooter series, Crysis 3, released in February 2013 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC. The series was published by Electronic Arts and developed by Crytek.

RECEIVING DATA — Crysis (@Crysis) April 13, 2020

Here is an overview of Crysis 3:

The fate of the world is in your hands. New and old enemies threaten the peace you worked so hard to achieve 24 years ago. Your search for the Alpha Ceph continues, but this time you'll also need to expose the truth behind the C.E.L.L. corporation. It won't be easy, but your Nanosuit helps you clear a path to victory. Craft a stealthy attack to defeat your opponents quietly, or decimate the enemy with a blaze of brute force. There's no wrong way to save the world.



Key Features:

Master the Seven Wonders. The evil C.E.L.L. corporation turned New York City into a sprawling urban rainforest housed in a giant nanodome. Devise new tactics to fight your way through seven distinct landscapes and confront the enemies hiding within.

Choose your arsenal. This fight requires the best weapons available. You'll have an arsenal stocked with Earth's finest military tools, like the Predator Bow. Use it to unleash a Super-thermite arrow and counter heavy artillery fire. Facing a group of opponents walking through water? Fire just one Electro arrow and defeat them all at once. .

Assess, adapt, attack. Choose your path and approach. Fight with guns blazing and make the most of your Nanosuit's superior technology. Or opt for stealth and use the Nanosuit to become the silent savior the world has been waiting for.

