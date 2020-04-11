Phil Spencer: Xbox Will Go Big With All-Access Subscription Model for Xbox Series X - News

Microsoft is looking to take its All-Access subscription to the next generation with the launch of the Xbox Series X. Phil Spencer speaking with IGN an in interview said Microsoft is looking to go all in with Xbox All-Access with the launch of the Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.

Spencer said that Microsoft "go big with [Xbox All Access] at the launch of the consoles." While he did mention consoles, it is possible he misspoke. It has been rumored Microsoft plans to launch two next generation consoles. The more powerful console, the Xbox Series X, has already been announced. The weaker console, codenamed Lockhart, is looking to give people a cheaper option to get into the next generation.

The Xbox All-Access program in the US is a monthly subscription program where Microsoft charges you $24/month for an Xbox One X, $23/month for an Xbox One S, or $20/month for the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition over the course of a 24 month period.





Spencer has stated the price is important for the Xbox Series X at launch and he feels good about the price they are able to set the console at. He feels good about the plan team Xbox has set for the next generation.

"You have to set a price target at the beginning for yourselves and then you roll in as you see the competition and you start to do your go-to-market planning," said Spencer. "I feel good about the price we’re going to be able to get to. I feel good about the price and the performance capabilities that we have for Series X. I feel incredibly strong about the overall package. We have a plan and we feel very solid about it. I believe we have a plan that can win."

Microsoft plans to release their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, in Holiday 2020.

