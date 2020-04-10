Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops the US PlayStation Store Downloads in March 2020 - News

Sony has released the US PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2020. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Call of Duty: Warzone topped the Free-to-Play Games chart. Fortnite – The IrisPack topped the DLC and Expansions chart.

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MLB The Show 20 3 Grand Theft Auto V 4 DOOM Eternal 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered 6 Minecraft 7 NBA 2K20 8 Nioh 2 9 THE FOREST 10 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 11 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 12 Persona 5 Royal 13 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE 14 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 15 Rocket League 16 RESIDENT EVIL 2 17 The Sims 4 18 EA SPORTS NHL 20 19 DOOM 20 EA SPORTS UFC 3

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 4 SUPERHOT VR 5 Creed Rise to Glory 6 Arizona Sunshine 7 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission 8 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 9 Drunkn Bar Fight 10 L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Free-to-Play Games 1 Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Fortnite 3 Apex Legends 4 Brawlhalla 5 Dauntless 6 Cuisine Royale 7 DOGFIGHTER -WW2- 8 Warface 9 Warframe 10 3on3 FreeStyle

DLC and Expansions 1 Fortnite – The Iris Pack 2 Fortnite – Bassassin Challenge Pack 3 The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion 4 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass 5 GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack 6 Need for Speed Heat – McLaren F1 Black Market Delivery 7 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 9 ARK: Genesis Season Pass 10 Dead by Daylight: Chains of Hate Chapter

