Gears 5 Free to Play on PC Until April 12

Microsoft announced Gears 5 is currently free to play on Windows PC on the Windows Store and Steam until April 12. PC gamers will be able to download and play the game for free through that date.

The free to play period will give gamers the ability to play the single-player campaign, as well as the multiplayer modes.

Here is an overview of the game:

From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet.



Campaign: The world is crumbling. The Swarm has corrupted the Coalition’s robot army and is descending upon human cities. With danger closing in, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself.



Escape: Outrun the bomb, outsmart the Swarm, and escape the Hive! Escape is a new, aggressive, high-stakes co-op mode featuring a three-player suicide squad that must work together to take out enemy hives from within.



Versus: May the best team win! Rack up points and trade up for superior weapons in Arcade, a frenetic playlist built for jump-in, over-the-top fun. With ten other game types plus new and classic maps, Versus rewards every competitive style, from casual to pro.



Horde: Can you and four friends endure waves of ever-stronger enemies and bosses? Survive using new hero abilities, building defenses, collecting power, leveling up your skills and working as a team.



Map Builder: Create custom Escape hive maps and experiences to share with and challenge your friends.



Key Features:

Three-player Campaign Co-op: Battle alongside your friends in three-player online or split-screen co-op.

Battle alongside your friends in three-player online or split-screen co-op. Tours of Duty: Rank up from new recruit to four-star general in Gears Tours of Duty. Take on new and exciting challenges, earn awesome rewards, and show off your loot.

Rank up from new recruit to four-star general in Gears Tours of Duty. Take on new and exciting challenges, earn awesome rewards, and show off your loot. Boot Camp: New to Gears or just a little rusty? Bootcamp is a fun way to learn the ropes, from the basics to advanced combat techniques.

New to Gears or just a little rusty? Bootcamp is a fun way to learn the ropes, from the basics to advanced combat techniques. Play as Jack: Play as Jack, your personal flying support bot that can protect allies and damage enemies - perfect for players new to Gears.

Play as Jack, your personal flying support bot that can protect allies and damage enemies - perfect for players new to Gears. Visual Showcase: Play every mode in 4K and HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second on compatible machines

Gears 5 is out now for the Xbox One and Windows PC, as well as Game Pass on both platforms.

