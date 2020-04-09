Cannibal Announced for Consoles, PC, and Mobile - News

Fantastico Studio has announced interactive horror graphic adventure game, Cannibal, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and mobile. It will launch in November 2020.

Cannibal is the fourth chapter in the Italian director Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal film trilogy. The films include 1977's Jungle Holocaust, 1980's Cannibal Holocaust, and 1985's Cut and Run.

"Experimenting is one of the things that I consider most fundamental in this field," said Deodato. "What really interests me is to test myself, try something new. Maybe that’s also why I waited so long to return to the world of the jungle and cannibals. At the time we went to the jungle, lived with the natives, showed the public a reality that they could never have personally experienced and understood. Today, instead there are dozens of documentaries and films that show life and nature of those places, and for me the theme had lost its appeal.

"Meeting the Fantastico Studio guys offered me the opportunity to return to those atmospheres, to those themes, but trying something new: contaminating my world with the video games language is a new challenge, making the story interactive opens up many new possibilities and I hope it will also help to bring young people closer to my narrative universe."

Here is an overview of the game:

On the fortieth anniversary of the release of the cult film Cannibal Holocaust, director Ruggero Deodato announces the fourth, highly awaited chapter of his cannibals cycle, with great news: the new episode will not be a movie, but a video game created in collaboration with Fantastico Studio. The themes are the ones that made the the saga popular: natives lives, told in its rawness, and cannibalism—powerful metaphors that reveal the most disturbing and deep impulses in our society.

However, the formula changes: Cannibal is an interactive horror graphic adventure made with Unity, with the direction and script of Ruggero Deodato, the original drawings of Solo Macello, in which the player will take control of different characters, to reveal, little by little, the background that led them to a desperate expedition to the virgin jungles of Borneo. And of course, get to discover the end of the story, destined to shake from the foundations every certainty acquired during the game.

