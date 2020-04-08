Observer: System Redux Headed to Next Gen Consoles - News

Developer Bloober Team announced via Twitter the cyberpunk horror game, Observer: System Redux, is coming to next generation consoles. This likely means the game will release on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The full reveal from Bloober Team is "in progress" and will be held on April 16.

Observer: System Redux appears to be a remake of 2017's psychological horror game, Observer. It is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the remake:

The year is 2084. In a dark cyberpunk world shattered by plagues and wars, become a neural detective and hack into the minds of others. Make use of anything they felt, thought or remembered to solve the case and catch the elusive killer.

