Hotline Miami Collection Out Now on Xbox One - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Dennaton Games have released Hotline Miami Collection for the Xbox One for $24.99. It includes Hotline Miami and sequel Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number.

Hotline Miami is also available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Windows PC, and Android. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Windows PC, and Android.

Here is an overview of each game:

Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami is a high-octane action game overflowing with raw brutality, hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat. Set in an alternative 1989 Miami, you will assume the role of a mysterious antihero on a murderous rampage against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine. Soon you’ll find yourself struggling to get a grip of what is going on and why you are prone to these acts of violence.

Rely on your wits to choreograph your way through seemingly impossible situations as you constantly find yourself outnumbered by vicious enemies. The action is unrelenting and every shot is deadly so each move must be quick and decisive if you hope to survive and unveil the sinister forces driving the bloodshed. Hotline Miami’s unmistakable visual style, a driving soundtrack, and a surreal chain of events will have you question your own thirst for blood while pushing you to the limits with a brutally unforgiving challenge.

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions—each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations—as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed.

Blistering combat against punishing opposition will require intense focus as new variables, weapons, and methods of execution are introduced throughout the struggle. Let the striking colors of an unmistakable visual style wash over as you meticulously cut down those that would stand between you and the ultimate meaning behind the massacre. This is the finale, this is the unquestionable end.

Key Features:

Relentless Hostilities: Adjust combat techniques as the narrative shifts between factions and brings unique variations to a familiar approach along with new weapons, movements, and melee attacks.

Adjust combat techniques as the narrative shifts between factions and brings unique variations to a familiar approach along with new weapons, movements, and melee attacks. Enthralling Soundtrack: Over forty pounding tracks from dozens of artists punctuate the savage conflict and bring the larger scale of your actions into focus. New artists join returning favorites like M|O|O|N, Perturbator, Jasper Byrne, Scattle, and El Huervo for an incredible audio massacre.

