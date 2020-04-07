Gears Tactics Goes Gold for the PC - News

Xbox Game Studios and The Coalition announced Gears Tactics has gone gold for Windows PC. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed. Gears Tactics will launch for Windows PC via Steam, Windows 10 and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

If you pre-order the game or play on Xbox Game Pass on Windows PC before May 3 you will receive the Thrashball Cole Character Pack.

The developers also announced the game will launch later this year on the Xbox One.





Read the latest information on the game below:

A true PC-first game built for PC gamers

Gears Tactics was developed at its core as an authentic PC-first experience, a foundation that was fostered across teams at The Coalition and Splash Damage in the game’s design focus on strategic game mechanics, a technical build optimized across PCs and intricate gameplay controls for mouse and keyboard.

Further to this PC commitment, last month we announced our partnership with Intel and discussed how The Coalition worked throughout the development of Gears Tactics to optimize the game for Intel’s Xe-LP architecture. Today, we’re happy to announce that a new bundle with our partners at Intel that includes an offer for a free copy of Gears Tactics with a qualifying purchase of an Intel Core i5 processor-based device or higher.

Play as Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Diaz, Kait’s father

Set 12 years before the events of Gears of War, players will step into the shoes of Gabe Diaz as he rescues and builds a squad in a journey of leadership, survival and sacrifice. Gabe Diaz’s last name might be familiar: Gabe is the father of Kait Diaz, protagonist of Gears 5. Cities on the planet Sera are beginning to fall to the monstrous threat rising from underground – the Locust Horde. With the government in disarray, your squad of survivors emerges as humanity’s last hope.

Fight against Ukkon – a monster who makes monsters

Players will fight back against an old foe who fans will recognize from the Rise of RAAM comic in 2018 – Ukkon, a Locust geneticist who is responsible for the creation of the Locust army during the events of Gears of War. The evil genius responsible for the Brumak, Corpser and a few all-new enemies you’ll face in Gears Tactics, you’ll embark on a desperate mission to hunt down this powerful, relentless and evil mastermind.

Push back against the Locust in style with deep customization options

Featuring the deepest customization of any Gears game to date, players can express themselves, and their displeasure with the Locust with wild and crazy print, patterns and endless combinations, including a Leopard-print Lancer. Customizations apply to both weapons and armor and go even deeper with skill and class customizations for players to choose from. Everything in Gears Tactics is earnable though experience and unlockable in-game – there are no microtransactions or pay-to-win mechanics.

Classic Gears executions allow you to extend your gameplay even longer

With the trademark executions of the Gears franchise making a return in Gears Tactics, satisfying finishing moves will allow you to add more action points to your turns and let players perform even more actions to capitalize on their free movement during combat.

