The Last of Us Part II and Marvels Iron Man VR Digital Pre-Orders Being Refunded - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 406 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment last week announced it had delayed the release of the PlayStation 4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR until further noticed. Since the delay the company has pulled both games listings from the PlayStation Store.
Sony on their PlayStation Support page said that digital pre-orders for both games will get a refund. "The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed. All digital pre-order consumers will automatically receive a refund. Please check your email for more details," said Sony.
Here is an overview of The Last of Us Part II:
Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.
When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
9 Comments
Sound to me like it's going to launch on PS5 and PS4 on the same day and giving refunds so people can choose the PS5 version if they plan to jump into next gen day one.
I don't think they wait that long and I would be a bit disappointed if they did that. Surprised they gave refunds though Sony is a PIA when it comes to refunds on digital games.
- +1
It worked for Nintendo with BOTW. So not suprised for MS and SONY to really push a massive game at launch.
- -1
When I needed a refund because my son entered the account and made a purchase for a couple of games it was as simple as asking a refund and cancel the purchase.
- 0
I'm not sure why this is such big news because it has ALWAYS been Sony's policy for the PS Store to not allow pre-orders on games without a release date. It's why you don't see Elder Scrolls 6, or Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 on it. Those are examples of announced games with no definite release date. If game only has a "spring" or "fall" date or no date at all, it isn't allowed up for pre-order on PS Store until it has a definite day picked out by the publisher. Simple as that.
Makes sense. I would prefer a discount and receive whenever it launches unless they are really pulling it from PS4 or launching like 6 months after.
Absolutely no way they would pull it from PS4 entirely It may very well wind up on PS5, but how many sales could it possibly do there? If Sony launches with 1 million PS5's in-stock - maybe Last of US Part II could do sales of 100,000? 200,000? On PS4's current 110+ million installed base, Sony has an easy 10+ million in sales probably within the first month.
- 0
Yes I know it, still platform holders sometimes will prefer to push a new HW instead of SW sales, could even be that they launch PS5 disc and bundle on release day of console and wait for a month for PS4 version. I doubt they would do it since they said they postponed launch due to not being able to ensure everybody could experience it at the same time.
- 0