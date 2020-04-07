Cygames Releases Commercial for Shadowverse: Champions Battle - News

Cygames has released a short commercial for the upcoming card battle RPG, Shadowverse: Champions Battle.

The game will launch for the Nintendo in Japan later this year. There is currently no announcement for a release in North America or Europe.

View the commercial below:





