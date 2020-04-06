Report: Time Spent Gaming Increased 45% in US as People Remain Home - News

The amount of time people have spent gaming in recent weeks have shot up dramatically, according to a report from Nielsen Games who polled around 3,000 people in the US, UK, France, and Germany. This isn't a surprise as people have been staying at home during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Time spent gaming in the US increased 45 percent for the week of March 23 to 29. This was followed by Franchise with an increase of 38 percent, the UK with 29 percent and Germany with 20 percent.

Not a big surprise is that 29 percent of US gamers have been spending more time playing with friends online. This is compared to 17 percent in the UK and 12 percent in France.

With more people spending time gaming more money has been spent on games. 39 percent of those polled in the US say they have spent "somewhat or much more" on video games. 23 percent also said they have spent more money buying digital games than before. The US is at the highest percentage where 42 percent are saying they are buying their games through a digital store during the quarantine.

