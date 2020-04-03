Xbox Spring Savings Sale Discounts Games Up to 75% Off - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Spring Savings sale starts today and runs until April 13. The sale has discounted hundreds of games up to 75 percent off.

Some notable discounted games includes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, NBA 2K20, Madden NFL 20, and Need for Speed Heat.

View the list of the Xbox One discounted games below:

View the list of the Xbox 360 discounted games below:

