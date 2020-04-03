Megadimension Neptunia VII Launches This Summer in the West for Switch - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Megadimension Neptunia VII will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this summer via the eShop. The game launched for the Switch in Japan on March 19.

Megadimension Neptunia VII first launched for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in April 2015, followed by a release in North America and Europe in February 2016. It was followed by a release on Windows PC in July 2016.





Here is an overview of the game:

Story:

G.C. 2015 — Gamindustri has entered a precarious season known as the CPU Shift Period. During this time of social unrest, deprecating rumors about the Goddesses have begun to saturate Gamindustri. Neptune and the others worry the citizens will soon call for new leaders to replace them and end their rule.

In these critical moments for Planeptune, Neptune and Nepgear mysteriously disappear. Their destination: a divergent world, nearing its catastrophic end, called the Zero Dimension. They encounter the last remaining Goddess of this world, Uzume Tennouboshi, who is desperately waging a lonely battle against a colossal evil known as the Dark CPU.

Will Neptune and Nepgear be able to work together with Uzume in order to save Zero Dimension from tragedy? So begins a new adventure for Neptune…

Key Features:

“Parts Break” and “Giant Battles” Systems – Characters can link up for stronger attacks, “Parts Break” allows you to split enemies into pieces to lower their stats and disable special attacks, and “Giant Battles” impose limits that will challenge the strategist in you.

– Characters can link up for stronger attacks, “Parts Break” allows you to split enemies into pieces to lower their stats and disable special attacks, and “Giant Battles” impose limits that will challenge the strategist in you. NEXT mode – Transform your Goddesses to the NEXT level! You can break those big baddies into bits with NEXT mode, which features special skills and a special costume for the Goddesses.

– Transform your Goddesses to the NEXT level! You can break those big baddies into bits with NEXT mode, which features special skills and a special costume for the Goddesses. Three worlds, three stories, three different story modes! – Traverse through three dimensions to save Gamindustri with your favorite Goddesses and familiar characters at your side!

– Traverse through three dimensions to save Gamindustri with your favorite Goddesses and familiar characters at your side! Spelunker-esque Dungeon Minigame! – An homage to the classic Spelunker, you receive special items when you clear this dungeon under the time limit!

