Cuphead-Inspired Enchanted Portals Headed to Switch, PS4 and PC, Kickstarter Launches Soon - News

Developer Xixo Game Studio announced the Cuphead-inspired 2D platformer, Enchanted Portals, is planned for a release on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Xixo Game Studio had originally worked on negotiations with a publisher, but has decided to do a Kickstarter to help fund the game as it gives them more control over the project. The Kickstarter Campaign for Enchanted Portals will be launching soon.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Read the update from the developer below:

Hi everyone!

After several months of hard work and exploring different options to fund the development of Enchanted Portals, we have ultimately decided to relaunch the Kickstarter campaign as we believe it would grant us more control over the project. To that end, we have created a new extended trailer in which we show some of the changes and new additions we’ve made to the game and a lot of you have been suggesting:

Given the large number of people who have asked for Enchanted Portals to be on PlayStation 4, we’ve decided to launch it on that platform in addition to PC and Switch.

We have made some adjustments to the overall gameplay speed, aiming to offer a more exciting and dynamic experience.

We have put a special emphasis on elements and mechanics that help our game further differentiate itself from Cuphead, including a new, more diverse soundtrack that uses different musical styles for each world in the game.

We have added platforming stages, with a great variety of character-environment interactions to spice up the gameplay.

We’re really excited to finally take this huge step forward in the development of Enchanted Portals, we hope you enjoy the new trailer and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your ongoing support!

