Phil Spencer Says Battle for Cross-Play is Not Yet Won

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN Unlocked discussed cross-platform play, cross-buy and cross-progression between different gaming platforms. Spencer says gamers should be able to play with all their friends no matter what platform they are playing on, as well as have the ability to transfer progression and purchased games.

Microsoft has been pushing for cross-play and cross-buy between the Xbox One and Windows PC, and wants to support publishers and developers who want their games to have those features.

There is even a cross-buy feature for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X that Microsoft calls Smart Delivery. If you own the Xbox One version of the game, when you download it on the Xbox Series X it will automatically download the next generation version of the game. Confirmed games to support this includes Gears 5 and Cyberpunk 2077.

"You should be able to play with the people you want to play with," said Spencer. "And if we can support that, and we can be advocates and champions for that, great.

"Tim Sweeney has been out there pushing hard on this. We think cross play, cross progression, cross buy are things that people should be able to expect in this year with the digital currencies and economies that are out there, but yeah, I feel really good that cross place growing in popularity. I still don’t see it everywhere, so the battle is not won."



