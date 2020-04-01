Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche Gets a Surprise Launch Today on Switch - News

WayForward announced today the surprise launch of Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche on Nintendo Switch. Originally shown in 2013 as a hyperbolic, over-the-top, genre-blending April Fool's gag, the game was later brought to life on PC. Now, the journey of Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche comes full circle as it makes its console debut today at the price of $7.99.

Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche is a side-scrolling 2D shoot-'em-up featuring weapon power-ups inspired by various game genres—including puzzle, sports, platformer, rhythm, and RPG. Wielding this unconventional arsenal is Kebako, an intergalactic cat-eared bounty hunter, who’s accompanied by her faithful companion, Squiddie, as she flies and blasts her way through wave after wave of quirky enemies. The absurd, fully-voiced story unfolds alongside the action, which culminates in epic, multiphase boss battles against the galaxy's most implausible criminals, such as pyromaniac rockstar Gunnar Crossbones, insane cook Chefinoff, and vengeful Uramiko (AKA Cat Grill)!

Key Features

Nonstop side-scrolling action starring an adorable, bounty-hunting cat girl!

Collect game cartridges to wield insane weapons inspired by various game genres: puzzle, sports, platformer, rhythm, arcade, and RPG!

A wide variety of outrageous enemies including highly requested palette-swapped variants!

Multiphase boss battles against the universe's most preposterous criminals!

Ludicrous, non-interruptive character banter!

Available for the first time on console!

Space cow!!

