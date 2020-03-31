Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Out Now for PS4, Launches April 30 for Xbox One and PC - News

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward have released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store as a one month timed exclusive. It will launch on April 30 for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Purchasing or pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered includes the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Here is an overview of the game:

The game includes the full campaign with stunning high-definition visuals—up to 4K resolution and HDR support on console; and uncapped frame rate as well as ultrawide monitor support on PC.

Published by Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered features improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and much more.

In this famed experience, originally developed by Infinity Ward and now re-mastered by Beenox, players enlist as members of Task Force 141 and Tier 1 Operatives in a breathtaking series of missions to save the world from destruction. “Cliffhanger,” “Takedown,” “No Russian,” and more all return in this intense story experience.

