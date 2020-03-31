Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Out Now for PS4, Launches April 30 for Xbox One and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 206 Views
Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward have released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store as a one month timed exclusive. It will launch on April 30 for the Xbox One and Windows PC.
Purchasing or pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered includes the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
View the official trailer of the game below:
Here is an overview of the game:
The game includes the full campaign with stunning high-definition visuals—up to 4K resolution and HDR support on console; and uncapped frame rate as well as ultrawide monitor support on PC.
Published by Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered features improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and much more.
In this famed experience, originally developed by Infinity Ward and now re-mastered by Beenox, players enlist as members of Task Force 141 and Tier 1 Operatives in a breathtaking series of missions to save the world from destruction. “Cliffhanger,” “Takedown,” “No Russian,” and more all return in this intense story experience.
1 Comments
What the hell is going on with this franchise? We had Warzone (and all of its annoying ads on this website), MW2 Campaign Remastered, and then there will probably still be new COD game this fall. What is Activision's strategy here? Also what is with the launch day announcements? What happened to announcing games and marketing them beforehand. Finally what the hell is the point of the one month exclusive window for PS4 here? As a PS4 owner I'm puzzled. This is not going to nudge PS4 sales any. I recently played COD 4 MW Remastered but I got that for free through PS Plus. Maybe I will play this if it ever comes to plus again. Though I think all COD campaigns got worse after the original Modern Warfare.