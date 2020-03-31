April 2020 Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for April 2020. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for April are:

Xbox One

Available for the whole month – Project CARS 2 (normally $59.99)

From April 16 to May 15 – Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (normally $22.49)

Xbox 360

From April 1 to 15 – Fable Anniversary (normally $39.99) (plays on Xbox One)

From April 16 to 30 – Toybox Turbos (normally $9.99) (plays on Xbox One)

Here is an overview of the games:

Project CARS 2

Over 180 elite vehicles are available for your choosing to compete on a variety of track surfaces including ice, dirt, and mud. Featuring dynamic weather physics on 140 tracks, true-to-life handling, and multiple game modes, the ultimate driver journey begins at the wave of the checkered flag.

Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle

In this collection of the award-winning game and its sequel, inhabit a world of chivalry, class warfare, and semi-appropriate cultural references — while complaining loudly to the Game Master. It’s all the fun of pen and paper RPGs and none of the lost dice!

Fable Anniversary

All new textures, models, and lighting were used to retell the story of the pioneering game where every character choice has a direct consequence. This is the definitive Fable experience for faithful fans and new players alike.

Toybox Turbos

Collect and customize 35 vehicles on 18 crazy tracks in a game that reboots the classic table top racing experience. With six gaming modes available and amazing power-ups, it’s the perfect family game for those competitive “just one more” sessions.

