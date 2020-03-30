Animal Crossing: New Horizons Debuts in First on the French Charts, Doom Eternal Debuts in 5th - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 12, 2020, according to SELL. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in second place. Doom Eternal (PS4) has debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Doom Eternal Xbox One Doom Eternal Doom Eternal - Collector's Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokemon Ultra Sun Mario Kart 7 PC Doom Eternal - Collector's Edition Doom Eternal The Sims 4

