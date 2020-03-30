Animal Crossing: New Horizons Debuts in First on the French Charts, Doom Eternal Debuts in 5th - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 425 Views
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 12, 2020, according to SELL. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in second place. Doom Eternal (PS4) has debuted in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Doom Eternal
- Doom Eternal
- Doom Eternal - Collector's Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Pokemon Ultra Sun
- Mario Kart 7
- Doom Eternal - Collector's Edition
- Doom Eternal
- The Sims 4
