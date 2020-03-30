Report: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Launches March 31 - News

The long rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered now looks to have been confirmed. The German PlayStation Store had a listing for the game that has since been pulled and it listed a digital release on March 31 for €24.99.

The game if real will likely launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is a description of the game from the listing on the German PlayStation Store before it was pulled:

Includes the “Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle” for use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Don’t miss out on this striking Ghost outfit! Wear the fearsome look of Ghost’s UDT outfit from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign mission “The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday” in the firefights of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Contains:

“UDT Ghost” Operator Skin

“Task Force” Weapon Blueprint

“One for One” Weapon Blueprint

“Flippers” Weapon Charm

“Belly Flop” Finishing Move

“Stay Frosty” Voice Quip

“No Easy Days” Player Card

“Ghost” Emblem

Two Battle Pass Tiers

Relive the epic campaign of the 2009 blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, remastered for a new generation in high-definition.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign has been completely remastered with improved textures, animations, physical rendering, HDR lighting, and more.

BREAKING: PlayStation Store Germany has LEAKED the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered TRAILER + SCREENSHOTS https://t.co/UTbj8tAT5t pic.twitter.com/Xcfe9ko5qB — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) March 30, 2020

View screenshots of the game below:

