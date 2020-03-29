NieR Re[in]carnation Announced for Smartphones - News

Square Enix during the 10th anniversary livestream of the NieR series has announced NieR Re[in]carnation for iOS and Android. A release date was not announced.

The game is published by Square Enix and developed by Applibot. Yosuke Saito is producing the game and Yoko Taro is directing it. The characters are being designed by CyDesignation.

