Sony: Coronavirus Won't Have a 'Notable Impact' on PS5 Launch in Holiday 2020

posted 8 hours ago

Sony earlier this month revealed the specs for the PlayStation 5 and updated the official PS5 website with new information. The website still lists Holiday 2020 as the launch window for Sony's next generation console, despite gamers being worried the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak might delay the release of the next generation consoles.

A Sony spokeswoman speaking with Bloomberg said that Sony "doesn’t see any notable impact on the launch of its next-generation game console PlayStation 5 planned at the end of this year."

"The PlayStation 5 uses an AMD Zen 2 CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads with a clock speed of up to 3.5GHz each," VGChartz said earlier on the PS5 specs. "The PS5 uses a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU that features 10.28 teraflops of peak computing performance. The console also featured 16GB GDDR6 memory, an 825GB SSD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive, and support for a USB HDD."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

