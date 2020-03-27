BQM  BlockQuest Maker Launches April 10 for Xbox One - News

Developer Wonderland Kazakiri announced the dungeon RPG maker, BQM – BlockQuest Maker, will launch for the Xbox One worldwide on April 10 for $14.99. The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC worldwide, and for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.





Here is an overview of the game:

Jump into BQM – BlockQuest Maker and build your very own dungeon RPG, packed with puzzles, mazes, and traps. Secret doors, falling rocks, hordes of monsters – challenge them all and level up. Slide a box and reveal its secret, or create your own!

But wait. Isn’t designing a stage difficult?

No, not with this maker!

With simple “construct” and “connect” controls, it’s as easy as playing with blocks.

The controls are easy, but the dungeons you create can be as canny and deadly as your imagination allows. Just use your head together with BQM’s traps and gimmicks. Puzzles, action, story—which type of dungeon will you make?

Share your maze’s design with players from around the world and challenge them to outwit its creator.

But do not fret my friend. If creating is not your cup of tea, you can focus only on playing dungeons made by other users.

Key Features:

Play: Take on dungeons! – Let’s battle players from around the world and their pitfall-filled dungeons. All kinds of mazes are waiting for you. Use items like bombs, arrows, and magic wands to reveal every secret.

– Let’s battle players from around the world and their pitfall-filled dungeons. All kinds of mazes are waiting for you. Use items like bombs, arrows, and magic wands to reveal every secret. Create: Design dungeons and earn gold! – It’s your turn to make a dungeon and embarrass other players. At your disposal is the Dungeon Editor – create an original dungeon and challenge players from around the world. Everything depends on you! Fix the entrance fee and set your eyes on becoming the most popular creator. Grow your riches!

BQM comes with plenty of built-in dungeons in Challenge Mode.

Share a world of your very own with players from around the globe!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

