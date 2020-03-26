Star Wars Episode I: Racer Headed to PS4 and Switch - News

Developer Aspyr Media announced Star Wars Episode I: Racer is headed to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It first launched for the Nintendo 64 and Windows PC in 1999.





Here is an overview of the game:

The ’90s classic Star Wars Episode I: Racer is coming to Switch and PlayStation 4 complete with modernized controls. A beloved racing title based on the podracing sequence from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode I: Racer puts you behind the controls of your favorite podracers as you speed through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line.

Key Features:

25 playable racers including: Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell.

Race tracks spanning 8 unique worlds including: Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare.

Work with pit droids to upgrade your podracer for higher top speeds and acceleration.

Discover short-cuts and secrets to master your lap times.

Split-screen multiplayer (Switch and PlayStation 4) and LAN multiplayer (Switch).

