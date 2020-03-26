Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Arms DLC Announced - News

Nintendo announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini the first DLC character for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 is a character from the Switch game, ARMS. Who the fighter is will be announced in June, as well as released during the same month.

Nintendo also announced ARMS will be free-to-play for Nintendo Switch Online members from March 26 to April 4.

