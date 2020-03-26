Ring Fit Adventure Rhythm Game Mode Update Out Now - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo has released a free update for Ring Fit Adventure that adds the Rhythm Game mode, the ability to change the voice to a female, change the language of the in-game voice, and more.

The Rhythm Game mode has players move to the beat of music tracks from Ring Fit Adventure and tracks from popular Nintendo games, including Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Ring Fit Adventure is available now for the Nintendo Switch.





