Nintendo is Aware of Switch Shortages in US, 'More Systems Are on the Way' - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

With the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons last week and the increasing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) there are increasing stock issues for the Nintendo Switch. The standard $300 Switch is hard to find online and at retailers, while the $200 Switch Lite is sold out on Amazon and stock is starting to run low at retailers.

Nintendo has issued a statement to GameSpot saying they are aware of the stock shortages and they are looking to address the problem.

"Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way," said a Nintendo spokesperson. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

