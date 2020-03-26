Platinum Games Final Platinum 4 Announcement Set for April 1 - News

Platinum Games announced it will make the fourth announcement as part of its Platinum 4 initiative on April 1, according to the Platinum 4 website.

The first three announcements are The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Project G.G., and Platinum Games Tokyo.

"The last one is a secret. We’re doing something very Platinum and interesting. Look forward to it," Platinum Games executive vice president and studio head Atsushi Inaba previously said. Platinum Games senior vice president and game designer Hideki Kamiya said at PAX East 2020 the game would be a "doozy."

