Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending March 21 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 840,693 consoles sold for the week ending March 21, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 129,031 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 39,509 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,857 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 623,298 units (286.71%). PS4 sales are down 102,900 units (-44.37%), the Xbox One is down 24,243 units (-38.03%) and the 3DS is down 30,693 units (-88.84%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 840,693 (52,789,211)
- PlayStation 4 - 129,031 (107,980,337)
- Xbox One - 39,509 (46,664,312)
- 3DS - 3,857 (75,147,314)
- Switch - 231,156
- PlayStation 4 - 34,841
- Xbox One - 27,810
- 3DS - 1,397
- Nintendo Switch - 164,091
- PlayStation 4 - 59,232
- Xbox One - 9,428
- 3DS - 1,318
- Switch - 429,589
- PlayStation 4 - 29,830
- 3DS - 1,062
- Xbox One - 1,016
- Switch - 15,857
- PlayStation 4 - 5,128
- Xbox One - 1,255
- 3DS - 80
Well damn there it is. AC made up for the last few weeks and then some. I actually expected the other consoles to also be up a bit with so many people staying home, but that didn't really happen it seems. Switch is at almost 5 times PS4 + XBone combined for the week.
So Nintendo won't make its 54.2 million units by the end of the fiscal year, that's sad. I hate to there momentum shot. Not saying that this week isn't impressive considering the circumstances.
Although Nintendo's official numbers are higher so they are probably already there
Nintendo Numbers are always higher cause Nintendo counts how many they sold to retailers and this site tries to count how many people bought from retailers, so yeah i'd say Nintendo is probably already there
VG Charts only reports console sold to consumers, Nintend reports how many units are shipped to retailers. Nintendo probably already surpassed it's 54.2 shipment prediction for the fiscal year thanks to animal crossing. Usually console shipments are 2-4 million more than system sold. So Nintendo probably blew past their initial sales prediction.
We report sales to consumers. Nintendo's figure are shipped. However, the typical 2+ million difference between the two is likely smaller right now due to how supply constrained the console is.
Holy shit! I expected Animal Crossing to be big and maybe increase Switch sales to around 400,000 this week, but I didn't expect 840,000 sold especially with the week only including one day after Animal Crossing release! I also expected the Switch sales to be somewhat hindered by this quarantine but I guess not. The fact that the Switch sold this much by a game release not in the holiday season shows the power of Animal Crossing and we may see several weeks where the Switch is selling around the 400,000+ mark thanks to this game. This game also appeals to a market that Nintendo hasn't really capitalized on with the Switch, which are females and casual gamers, so Nintendo could get a ton more sales thanks to that untouched market. Glad to see Animal Crossing and the Switch do insanely well, as this proves the Switch has a long way to go before loosing steam
Switch is selling out in many places and is getting hard to find. Also nearly half of all the Switch sales last week were in just in Japan.
