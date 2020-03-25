Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending March 21 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Sales

/ 1,242 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 840,693 consoles sold for the week ending March 21, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 129,031 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 39,509 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,857 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 623,298 units (286.71%). PS4 sales are down 102,900 units (-44.37%), the Xbox One is down 24,243 units (-38.03%) and the 3DS is down 30,693 units (-88.84%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 840,693 (52,789,211) PlayStation 4 - 129,031 (107,980,337) Xbox One - 39,509 (46,664,312) 3DS - 3,857 (75,147,314)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 231,156 PlayStation 4 - 34,841 Xbox One - 27,810 3DS - 1,397

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 164,091 PlayStation 4 - 59,232 Xbox One - 9,428 3DS - 1,318 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 429,589 PlayStation 4 - 29,830 3DS - 1,062 Xbox One - 1,016

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 15,857 PlayStation 4 - 5,128 Xbox One - 1,255 3DS - 80

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles