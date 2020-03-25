Phantasy Star Online 2 Service to End for the PlayStation Vita on August 19 - News

SEGA announced it will end service for the PlayStation Vita version of Phantasy Star Online 2 on August 19. The online game has been in operation for seven years for the handheld, however, with Sony having stopped production of the PS Vita in March 2019, SEGA is finding it difficult to continue the long-term operation of the game.

SEGA has launched the Points Back Campaign to prepare for the end of the PlayStation Vita service. Anyone who logged into the PS Vita version of the game between February 28, 2013 and March 24, 2020 and log into any other version before August 19 will receive SG points back equal to half the total AC and SG used during each target period.

The other versions of the game include the Nintendo Switch Cloud, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Windows PC Cloud.

