Taipei Game Show 2020 Cancelled Due to Concerns Over the Coronavirus Outbreak - News

/ 171 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The organizers for Taipei Game Show 2020 announced the convention has been cancelled due to the concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The show was originally planned for February 6 to 9, was later delayed to June 25 to 28, and has now been outright cancelled.

Read the message from the organizers below:

Taipei Game Show 2020 was originally rescheduled on June 25 to 28. However, as the escalation of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) continues, also comply with the latest rules by Taiwan CDC of suspending all the indoor events with 100 attendees as evaluative criteria. After consulting with most of the exhibitors regarding the health and safety, the organizing committee is officially calling off Taipei Game Show 2020 (B2C Zone, B2B Zone) and Asia Pacific Game Summit. Also, the team will be arranging full refunds and retention on all exhibitors paid fees and deposits. World Health Organization (WHO) characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11 and by following the regulation of Taiwan CDC such as the entry restriction for foreigners to Taiwan and the mass gathering guidelines. The organizing committee indicated that Taipei Game Show may cause the negligence of precaution since it has been gathering 300K visits every year, furthermore, total of 235 confirmed cases have been occurred so far in Taiwan. Some of the exhibitors, the trade visitors, the game developers, and guests cannot enter Taiwan because of the border control. The priority now is to comply with the guidelines and countermeasures announced by the government authorities and prevent the epidemic from further spreads. Therefore, we decide to call off Taipei Game Show 2020. Meanwhile, the organizing committee is further planning an “Online Business Matching Event” and “Taipei Game Show LIVE!” to showcase the latest announcements and news. Updates will be shared on tgs.tca.org.tw.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

