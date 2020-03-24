Granblue Fantasy: Versus Soriz DLC Launches April 7 - News

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works announced the character Soriz DLC for Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch on April 7. The Soriz DLC can be purchased separately or by purchasing the Character Pass Set.

Here is an overvie wof Soriz:

Soriz (voiced by Koyama Rikiya)

An old man who used to run a weapon shop, but started training under the belief that “his body is the ultimate weapon,” and is now widely known as a martial artist. While an embodiment of his conviction, he does not lack discipline. And despite his stoic appearance, he can also be a mere dirty old man.

Using his fists hard as a boulder and legs large as logs, he fights with flawless martial arts perfected over many years of training.

Additional Character Set: Soriz (800 yen)

Playable character: Soriz

Lobby avatar (x1)

Support character icon (x1)

Additional quests (x2)

Granblue Fantasy (mobile game) bonus content: Soriz’s outfit “Burlier with Age” – With this outfit, you can set his skills and animations to match the ones seen in Granblue Fantasy: Versus.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is available now for the PlayStation 4 in North America, Japan, and Asia, and for Windows PC via Steam worldwide. The PS4 version will launch in Europe on March 31.

